Verse - Payment Dashboard

Hello Guys 🔥
Today I would like to share my concept for Payment Dashboard, Hope you enjoyed it.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
In this design I used Smart Charts Kit,
You can download it on the Figma community:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/986513506555744040/Smart-Charts-Kit
