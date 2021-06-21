Customised Chat App Screens

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We're happy to share another shot of custom chat app screens. In our recent project, we designed this layout for one of our clients from Saudi Arabia.
We have also prepared the payment screens where user can select their saved debit/credit card from screen and proceed with the payment. There are many more interesting screens which we've designed. Please feel free to reach out to see more concepts of this projects!
If you have any idea for a web app or mobile app then please do not hesitate to share with us!
We're available for new projects. You can contact us via info@crestcoder.com or https://www.crestcoder.com/contact/
Hit "L" if you would like to appreciate
Don't forget to follow us on
Instagram