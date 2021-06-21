Kethu Yashaswi

Premium Wrist Watch Product Page

Kethu Yashaswi
Kethu Yashaswi
  • Save
Premium Wrist Watch Product Page minimal mobile ux app icon typography vector ui branding illustration logo design
Download color palette

This is Premium Wrist Watch Product Page was designed as part of UI Design Kickstarter Workshop by Saptarshi Prakash in association with GrowthSchool.

Hope you enjoy it and thanks for visiting my portfolio.

Have any project ideas? I available for inquiry or collaboration shot me on email: yashaswikethu108@gmail.com
Feel free to contact me and happy to see you.

Instagram | Behance | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Kethu Yashaswi
Kethu Yashaswi

More by Kethu Yashaswi

View profile
    • Like