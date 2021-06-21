🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is Premium Wrist Watch Product Page was designed as part of UI Design Kickstarter Workshop by Saptarshi Prakash in association with GrowthSchool.
Hope you enjoy it and thanks for visiting my portfolio.
Have any project ideas? I available for inquiry or collaboration shot me on email: yashaswikethu108@gmail.com
Feel free to contact me and happy to see you.
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin