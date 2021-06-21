MarineKDesign

Box full of doughnito

Box full of doughnito pattern food package food packaging packaging design donut doughnut logo design illustration branding designer graphique logo design graphique designer portfolio graphic design graphic designer design
Full project/Projet intégral : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121376199/Biscuiterie-Pastelito

18 piece-box of the delicious Pastelito doughnut : Doughnito.

Boîte de 18 pièces du délicieux doughnut Pastelito : Doughnito.

