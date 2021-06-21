Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mariia Adamova

012 Daily UI - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova
  • Save
012 Daily UI - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) web design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge 012

Briefing: Design an e-commerce shop. Consider the brand, the products offered, product views, product options, desired actions (conversions, product views, etc.) and the users!

Solution: Single item (favorite bag) design for large online retailer - Maison Margiela.

Appreciate your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova

More by Mariia Adamova

View profile
    • Like