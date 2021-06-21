Priambada Junior

eBay Logo Redesign/Remake

Priambada Junior
Priambada Junior
  • Save
eBay Logo Redesign/Remake ecommerce ebay rebranding remake redesign branding minimal logo illustration graphic design flat design
Download color palette

Redesigned the eBay🏷️ logo. The original company name is 'eBay Inc.' (source: Wikipedia), so I decided to make the 'B' letter with uppercase instead of lower. Last thing, not to erase the compaction style of the logo, I even made them more compact and closer each other then gave them borders to make it clean.

Priambada Junior
Priambada Junior

More by Priambada Junior

View profile
    • Like