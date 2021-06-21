Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Six stones

One More APP—Tab Bar Design

Six stones
Six stones
  • Save
One More APP—Tab Bar Design tabbar 图标 blue logo app design illustration flat icon branding dynamic dynamic effect
Download color palette

The tab animation designed for One More app is trying a unique style
If you like it, please press the "L" key 💖

Six stones
Six stones

More by Six stones

View profile
    • Like