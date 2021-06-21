Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Kolesnikov UI/UX ✌️🍕

Ubisoft Clan Roster Page

ukraine app website interface game graphic design design
Hi everyone!👋
Some test work for Ubisoft company
----------
I would like to present my own vision of the clan roster page.
The main concept of that UI is a clean and minimal style inspired by the best experience of Ubisoft company.
----------
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
