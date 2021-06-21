Ubisoft Clan Roster Page

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!👋
Some test work for Ubisoft company
----------
I would like to present my own vision of the clan roster page.
The main concept of that UI is a clean and minimal style inspired by the best experience of Ubisoft company.
Press "L" to show some love and any love is appreciated. 😉
----------
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/dmitriy_kolesnikov_designer/
https://www.behance.net/koldesign