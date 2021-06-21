Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MarineKDesign

Pastelito - Doughnito box

MarineKDesign
MarineKDesign
  • Save
Pastelito - Doughnito box food package food packaging packaging design box design biscuit box cookie box brand branding illustration designer graphique logo design graphique designer portfolio graphic design graphic designer design
Download color palette

Full project/Projet intégral : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121376199/Biscuiterie-Pastelito

18 piece-box of the delicious Pastelito doughnut : Doughnito.

Boîte de 18 pièces du délicieux doughnut Pastelito : Doughnito.

MarineKDesign
MarineKDesign

More by MarineKDesign

View profile
    • Like