Dinescape (Dummy App)

This is my first app that I able made into a prototype. I have this idea from early 2019 because I have problems with queuing in many restaurant when I have limited time at lunch. If I just have an hour for lunch but I need to queued around a half of hour it is sucks.

I’m thinking how about if I can reserve a seat, also the food and beverage before I came to the restaurant moreover in a peak hour, so I can skip the queues and enjoy my orders peacefully with no rushing.

You can read the whole article below:

https://heyimanes.medium.com/create-the-app-who-can-cut-the-que-for-dine-in-94ed35133d7d