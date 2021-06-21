Iman Kurniawan

Dinescape (Dummy App)

This is my first app that I able made into a prototype. I have this idea from early 2019 because I have problems with queuing in many restaurant when I have limited time at lunch. If I just have an hour for lunch but I need to queued around a half of hour it is sucks.

I’m thinking how about if I can reserve a seat, also the food and beverage before I came to the restaurant moreover in a peak hour, so I can skip the queues and enjoy my orders peacefully with no rushing.

You can read the whole article below:
https://heyimanes.medium.com/create-the-app-who-can-cut-the-que-for-dine-in-94ed35133d7d

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
