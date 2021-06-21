Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cookie! 3d freelancer mirosz piotr product visualization 3d model cookie design cinema4d octane c4d illustration art direction 3d
3D food product visualization prepared for one of my clients. The process includes: modeling & sculpting, materials & lighting + compositing. All done in Cinema 4D + Octane + Photoshop

