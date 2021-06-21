Chris

Day 29 of 30 Day Challenge!

Rules:
Using the Unsplash Figma plugin, get the first random image and design a landing page from it.
Finish the design within an hour.

I posted this and the last one on ig but forgot to post here, so here it is!

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
