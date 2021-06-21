Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md. Forkan ◉

Hosting Service Landing Page

Md. Forkan ◉
Md. Forkan ◉
  • Save
Hosting Service Landing Page hosting responsive landing page responsive web design web design website design domain hosting hosting service homepage ux ui design landing page
Download color palette

Hey there,
I’ve created the design of a hosting website. Here is the PCEL web Landing page design. PCEL is a Hosting Service provider. Design focusing on the modern, trendy look & clean interface, and Clean CTA, improving the experience of buy services from the site. It's really awesome website.

Put your feedback and don't forget to press the like button. hope you like it. More design is coming soon. Stay connected.
Let me know your feedback your mind, Have any suggestions, drop them in comments below.

Cheers!
You are welcome to reach me out here:

E-mail: contact.forkan@gmail.com
Skype: forkan.ove
WhatsApp: +88 01731 102 416
WeChat: forkanovi

Md. Forkan ◉
Md. Forkan ◉

More by Md. Forkan ◉

View profile
    • Like