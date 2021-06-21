Malduk Vlahović

Malduk - Instagram layout design

Malduk - Instagram layout design
Live on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maldukdesign/

I've created a feed layout for Instagram that represents the visual identity for my personal branding.

Key messages:
VISIONARY.
FUTURISTIC.
INNOVATIVE.

Thank you for viewing my work!

Find me on other platforms:
https://linktr.ee/malduk

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
