Malduk - Instagram layout design

Live on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maldukdesign/
I've created a feed layout for Instagram that represents the visual identity for my personal branding.
Key messages:
VISIONARY.
FUTURISTIC.
INNOVATIVE.
Thank you for viewing my work!
Find me on other platforms:
https://linktr.ee/malduk