App Icon Design (#dailyui #005)

App Icon Design (#dailyui #005) icon shiva god hindu meditation 005 dailyui logo
Just finished my design for #dailyui #005
designed on:- Figma

Lord Shiva is often seen as sitting in meditating posture, so this is a app to the logo which could be a meditation app certainly. The logo depicts the 'Tilak' which is applied on the forehead by Hindus, it could be seen on the forehead of most Hindu gods. Also Yogis who often sit in meditation posture apply it on their forehead.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
