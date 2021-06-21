App Icon Design (#dailyui #005)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Just finished my design for #dailyui #005
designed on:- Figma
Lord Shiva is often seen as sitting in meditating posture, so this is a app to the logo which could be a meditation app certainly. The logo depicts the 'Tilak' which is applied on the forehead by Hindus, it could be seen on the forehead of most Hindu gods. Also Yogis who often sit in meditation posture apply it on their forehead.