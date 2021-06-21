OVCHARKA INDUSTRIES

Blossom T-shirt design

Blossom T-shirt design chill 90s 1990 pop culture cuphead retro happy print tshirt design merch flower 1930 old cartoon illustration 1930s vintage cartoon character old school
This design was created for cute and awesome Dj Blossom!
We did an illustration for her first merch. It was really fun!
You can see the full project on Behance

