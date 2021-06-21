Blossom T-shirt design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design was created for cute and awesome Dj Blossom!
We did an illustration for her first merch. It was really fun!
You can see the full project on Behance
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.