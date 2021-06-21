Zzoe Iggi

SALA Logo (2021)

Zzoe Iggi
Zzoe Iggi
  • Save
SALA Logo (2021) illustration brand designer brand design logotype logomark logo inspiration logo idea logo project logo designer logo design usa california designhill project company furniture interior decoration event sala
Download color palette

A logo design for SALA, a company engaged in the event space industry. From Orange County, California. Check them out at www.sohotaco.com/sala

Zzoe Iggi
Zzoe Iggi

More by Zzoe Iggi

View profile
    • Like