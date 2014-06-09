🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A little while back I had the chance to work with the wonderful team over at InVision on one of their customer stories. I've been really excited to post this for a while now, what an awesome project, so much fun. Anyway, this snapshot is to show 'scattered feedback' and how much valuable time can go into making sense of everything that comes through on a project and from different directions.
I'll be updating some more on this project real soon
Vic