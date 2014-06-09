Vic Bell

Scattered Feedback

A little while back I had the chance to work with the wonderful team over at InVision on one of their customer stories. I've been really excited to post this for a while now, what an awesome project, so much fun. Anyway, this snapshot is to show 'scattered feedback' and how much valuable time can go into making sense of everything that comes through on a project and from different directions.

I'll be updating some more on this project real soon

Vic

Posted on Jun 9, 2014
