Gennady Savinov

Samplays Logo

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov
  • Save
Samplays Logo media bright samples s logomark isometric polygon triangles colorful logo branding symmetric logo design modern abstract geometric gennady savinov logo design music play s letter s logo
Download color palette

Logo for the music producer.

📩 Work with me - savinovlogos@gmail.com

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov

More by Gennady Savinov

View profile
    • Like