International Yoga Day| June 21st

Hi Dribbblers,
Here is a Motion Video from us, as we celebrate 7th International Yoga Day. International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. On this day we recognize life, breathe and peace as it is.
Like our work??
Let us know in the comments below.