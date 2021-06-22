Lastline 2.0 • Hosts

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, Dribbblers! 👋
Who's up for a new shot? After completing Lastline's WebApp revamp, Pixelmatters started working on a new project with the code name "Krakatoa." It was focused on Lastline's future, with another proof of concept and creative direction.
But, while envisioning "Krakatoa," Lastline got acquired by VMware. And even though it didn't materialize, we quickly adjusted Lastline's WebApp Look&Feel to be aligned with VMware's visual guidelines.
Read the full story → Case Study
—
If you like our work follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and/or Behance.