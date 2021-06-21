Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Health Workers Tribute Site - Design Exploration

Health Workers Tribute Site - Design Exploration gradient landing page gradient typography bold landing page web design site uidesign landing page landing page design website design figma ux design ui design
Hi everyone! How are you guys doing?

In this web design exploration I try to create more bold-typeface style with a gradient color. This is such a new concepts for me and it was fun yet challenging. Hope you guys like it! Stay safe and healthy, have a nice week🙌

