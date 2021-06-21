Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Liam Forsyth

iPhone 12 Mockups

Liam Forsyth
Liam Forsyth
iPhone 12 Mockups frames sketch mockups iphone
  1. iphone.png
  2. Artboard.png
  3. vector.png

iPhone 12 Mini to match Apple's iOS Sketch Library.

Dropbox Link

Available in their range of colours with matching wallpapers.

Updates:
1.2 Tweaked notch and screen shape. Resized camera & speaker
1.1 Fixed the missing top antenna line & tweaked white border color

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Liam Forsyth
Liam Forsyth
App & Web Designer
