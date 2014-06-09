Andrew Colin Beck

The Crazy Ones

I am starting a personal project, creating portraits of amazing people who inspire me personally. Here is #2, the man, the myth, the legend, Steve Jobs. I watched "Jobs", and listened to Dylan the whole time.

:)
Posted on Jun 9, 2014
