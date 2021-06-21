🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Heii, I just want to share the exploration of the mobile design of food order. If you have any feedback, I will be very happy and accept it as an evaluation of my design. Stay tuned for more shots.
Thank you.
✉️ Email: mjouhari65@gmail.com