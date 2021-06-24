Reusuable bottles website (v2)

Back with it🤘,

I am super excited to to share with you another exploration design from a fresh(ish)-off-the-canvas project.

These are part of a couple of experimental headers, all trying to grab the attention of the customer whilst showcasing the brilliant bottle designer (minimal) and uses.

I've always loved designing minimal layouts, let me know what you think of it by pressing heart ❤️ and leaving your feedback 👏

Follow me on Twitter & Instagram.

Andddd finally my website.