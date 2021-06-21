Bridestory (Redesign)

Bridestory is a fairly large marketplace in Indonesia. However, as a well-known platform, I see a lack of Bridestory. With the aim of making it easier for new users who tend to be newlyweds in preparing for their wedding, I made several changes apart from the appearance to make it look fresher. I've also added a feature that aims to help newlyweds design their wedding.

You can see all the processes that I have done at the link below:

https://www.figma.com/file/GhjA5w8Zn1nmQ1hw93LKgI/Redesign-Bridestory?node-id=0%3A1