This is a life coaching app which provide the facility to the user to interact with the a personalized life coach on live video chat it also using gamification to engage the user and motivating the user to achieve the life goals

See full prototype:

https://www.figma.com/proto/K90Q1fAKoRY7tivoHyjva1/Life-coaching-app?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=19%3A37&viewport=26%2C-66%2C1.1977580785751343&scaling=scale-down