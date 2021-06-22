Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mikey Cattell

Reusable bottles website (v1)

Mikey Cattell
Mikey Cattell
Hire Me
  • Save
Reusable bottles website (v1) website design web ui layout clean bottle minimal header conversion grid ux interface ecommerce
Download color palette

Hey you🤘,

I am super excited to to share with you another early exploration piece from a fresh-off-the-canvas project.
There will be a couple of experimental headers, all trying to grab the attention of the customer whilst showcasing the brilliant bottle designer (minimal) and uses.

I've always loved designing minimal layouts, let me know what you think of it by pressing heart ❤️ and leaving your feedback 👏

Follow me on Twitter & Instagram.
Andddd finally my website.

Mikey Cattell
Mikey Cattell
Designer, dad, retro gamer and football fan
Hire Me

More by Mikey Cattell

View profile
    • Like