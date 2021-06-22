Reusable bottles website (v1)

Hey you🤘,

I am super excited to to share with you another early exploration piece from a fresh-off-the-canvas project.

There will be a couple of experimental headers, all trying to grab the attention of the customer whilst showcasing the brilliant bottle designer (minimal) and uses.

I've always loved designing minimal layouts, let me know what you think of it by pressing heart ❤️ and leaving your feedback 👏

Follow me on Twitter & Instagram.

Andddd finally my website.