National Geographic

National Geographic natgeo layout website design flat magazine web interface national geographic concept
Who doesn't love Natgeo? While I love the magazine, I couldn't help but think their website is lacking "something", especially when they have some of the best photos taken by some of the best photographers out there.

So I had a little spare time today and came up with a little something...what do you guys think? :) (I do love the iconic yellow frame)

