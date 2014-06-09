National Geographic

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Who doesn't love Natgeo? While I love the magazine, I couldn't help but think their website is lacking "something", especially when they have some of the best photos taken by some of the best photographers out there.
So I had a little spare time today and came up with a little something...what do you guys think? :) (I do love the iconic yellow frame)