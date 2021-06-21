Enisa Bravo

PetKeeper

PetKeeper
Have you found yourself in a situation where you want to leave your dog/cat in the care of a person you trust while you are on the road or at work?

Here is a POC for an app where you can find the right person in your local community to take care of your pet.
---
I hope you like it and stay tuned for more from this project!

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
