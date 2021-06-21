Bee Bold

Logo design for vegan food blog Weego Veego on Instagram

Logo design for vegan food blog Weego Veego on Instagram vector vegan minimalist logo branding design
Logo design for vegan junk food food blog Weego Veego on Instagram.
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
