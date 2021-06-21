Marta Pita Delgado

UWorld

Marta Pita Delgado
Marta Pita Delgado
  • Save
UWorld design logo branding graphic design research
Download color palette

The app also gives a lot of information about the consequences of the thaw on the planet as well as what nations are doing about it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Marta Pita Delgado
Marta Pita Delgado

More by Marta Pita Delgado

View profile
    • Like