Raytech Wordmark Logo design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo created for the tech company Raytech. It features a minimalist word mark logo design. The colour blue was picked for the psychological link to trust and reliability. The design gives off a refreshing and energizing feel which is appropriate to the company and the client.