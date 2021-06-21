Mujaahid Abrahams

Mascot design for Someonesaymarketing

Mujaahid Abrahams
Mujaahid Abrahams
Hire Me
  • Save
Mascot design for Someonesaymarketing vector icon illustration logo design branding
Download color palette

Mascot logo for Marketing company Someonesaymarketing.
The mascot is designed around the founders face and takes inspiration from the Premier League mascot logo design as the client requested.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Mujaahid Abrahams
Mujaahid Abrahams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mujaahid Abrahams

View profile
    • Like