Daily UI - #060 - Colour Picker

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Simple colour picker for today's challenge.
Font is IBM Plex Sans Condensed.
Thanks to Sasha Lebedeva and Unsplash for the beautiful photo from San Sebastian beach (https://unsplash.com/photos/uFRakjdfAXA).