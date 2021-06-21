David Salmon

Daily UI - #060 - Colour Picker

Daily UI - #060 - Colour Picker
Simple colour picker for today's challenge.

Font is IBM Plex Sans Condensed.

Thanks to Sasha Lebedeva and Unsplash for the beautiful photo from San Sebastian beach (https://unsplash.com/photos/uFRakjdfAXA).

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
