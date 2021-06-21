Pranita Sakhare

DailyUI 7 - Settings

Pranita Sakhare
Pranita Sakhare
  • Save
DailyUI 7 - Settings tabs lighttheme whitetheme cards iconography icon card design card ui typography design 007
Download color palette

I have created settings pannel for mobile, Hope you like it..! #DailyUI #007

Pranita Sakhare
Pranita Sakhare

More by Pranita Sakhare

View profile
    • Like