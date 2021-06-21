Evgenya

Fitness and beauty application

Fitness and beauty application
Hello everyone!
These are the screens of the fitness and beauty application. Allows you to find an interesting place (beauty salon / spa / fitness room), view information, reviews and buy a subscription.

Today I want to show you three screens of login, chat and profile screens.
Stay in touch, and have a nice day!💫

