Healthcare components

Healthcare components visual design design system components ux design ui
Check out a set of extremely cool visual components for a healthcare app. We at EGO are extremely passionate about healthcare apps and here, amongst other things, we’re doing our part adding to a healthcare-related app icons library, at the same time rethinking how data could be presented in the most visual way.
See more about our work in healthtech on our website.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
