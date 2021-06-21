Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pranita Sakhare

DailyUI 6 - User Profile

Pranita Sakhare
Pranita Sakhare
  • Save
DailyUI 6 - User Profile cardlayout card ui typography design black darktheme typo 006
Download color palette

I have created My Profile view, for the 6th day of Daily UI Challenge, Hope you like it..! #DailyUI #006

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Pranita Sakhare
Pranita Sakhare

More by Pranita Sakhare

View profile
    • Like