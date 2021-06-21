SNTC IIT Mandi Logo

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Science and Technology Council, IIT Mandi Logo.
The logo is a combination of "brain + tech (circuit ends)" which signify the presence and work of the council in the college.
The 7 circuit ends, ending in white dots, represent the 7 student clubs that are a part of the Council.