Rishabh Dharmani

SNTC IIT Mandi Logo

Rishabh Dharmani
Rishabh Dharmani
  • Save
SNTC IIT Mandi Logo design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Science and Technology Council, IIT Mandi Logo.
The logo is a combination of "brain + tech (circuit ends)" which signify the presence and work of the council in the college.
The 7 circuit ends, ending in white dots, represent the 7 student clubs that are a part of the Council.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Rishabh Dharmani
Rishabh Dharmani

More by Rishabh Dharmani

View profile
    • Like