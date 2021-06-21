Font Resources

Larissa - Stylish Display Typeface display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Larissa Stylish Ligature Typeface, inspired by the famous minimalist logo perfect for the purposes of designing templates, brochures, videos, advertising branding, logos and more.

