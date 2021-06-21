Serhii Tereshchenko
Aqustik

BotCode — Website redesign

BotCode — Website redesign product branding logo illustration web ux design ui design landing design ux ui
Hey Dribbblers!

Here are some pieces from our recent project BotCode!

BotCode is a corporate software firm that specializes in delivering enterprise web and data solutions. BotCode has launched niche products and delivered customized solutions in the following verticals: Human Resources, Healthcare, Pharma, Education & Travel.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
