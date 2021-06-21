Font Resources

Kavaloora - Stylish Ligatures Font

Kavaloora - Stylish Ligatures Font display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Hello Introducing, Kavaloora - Stylish Ligatures Serif is an elegant, unique font that uses ligatures to smoothly link letters. inspired by the famous minimalist logo, perfect for the purposes of designing templates, brochures, videos, advertising branding, logos and more. Perfect for adding a unique twist to word-mark logos, monograms or pull quotes. Kavaloora has 2 style Regular and Line, 22 ligatures and 8 Alternate Glyphs as well as numbers and punctuation making it super fantastic.

