Kavaloora - Stylish Ligatures Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Hello Introducing, Kavaloora - Stylish Ligatures Serif is an elegant, unique font that uses ligatures to smoothly link letters. inspired by the famous minimalist logo, perfect for the purposes of designing templates, brochures, videos, advertising branding, logos and more. Perfect for adding a unique twist to word-mark logos, monograms or pull quotes. Kavaloora has 2 style Regular and Line, 22 ligatures and 8 Alternate Glyphs as well as numbers and punctuation making it super fantastic.