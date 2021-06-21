Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rishabh Dharmani

Vyarth Shastra Logo

Rishabh Dharmani
Rishabh Dharmani
Vyarth Shastra Logo branding logo
"Vyarth Shastra" Logo
Vyarth Shastra was a college event at IIT Mandi, India. The name roughly translates to "Pointless field of study" and the event is inspired from BAHfest. Participants have to present fake and bizarre scientific theories and try to prove them using Science.
The logo is a "thumbs-down + bulb" combination. The thumbs down represents the pointless hypothesis and the bulb represents the scientific proofs one uses to try to verify that hypothesis.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Rishabh Dharmani
Rishabh Dharmani

