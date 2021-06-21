🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
"Vyarth Shastra" Logo
Vyarth Shastra was a college event at IIT Mandi, India. The name roughly translates to "Pointless field of study" and the event is inspired from BAHfest. Participants have to present fake and bizarre scientific theories and try to prove them using Science.
The logo is a "thumbs-down + bulb" combination. The thumbs down represents the pointless hypothesis and the bulb represents the scientific proofs one uses to try to verify that hypothesis.