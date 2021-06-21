Admin Saass kit Dashboard Template & User Interface

💥Today's design is about the Dribbble Pro dashboard. I make a unique Dashboard design. All the person-helpful in the design. Also, I move the popular dashboard to the right sidebar and placed quick stats over top. The next short-coming Dark dashboard is similar.

I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some brand colors for the design to make it look interesting.💖

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

