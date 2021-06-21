Admin Saass kit Dashboard Template & User Interface

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
💥Today's design is about the Dribbble Pro dashboard. I make a unique Dashboard design. All the person-helpful in the design. Also, I move the popular dashboard to the right sidebar and placed quick stats over top. The next short-coming Dark dashboard is similar.
I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some brand colors for the design to make it look interesting.💖
Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
***I am available for work: farukupbdt@gmail.com