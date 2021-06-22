🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In today’s IT industry history and curiosities: 🤖 🤖 🤖 the Wikipedia bot workforce! 🤖 🤖 🤖
For many people, Wikipedia is the epitome of organic, user-generated content. And to some extent, that’s true - all the major creative work is absolutely done by volunteer editors. However, not many know that there’s also a huge army of bots working for WIkipedia 24/7, performing all sorts of tasks. To name a few:
⚫️ preventing or reverting acts of vandalism by rogue editors,
⚫️ correcting grammar and punctuation mistakes
⚫️ organizing and cataloguing the entries,
⚫️ editing certain entries, like updating those based on data accessible via API.
Currently, there are almost 2500 different bots maintaining Wikipedia. As with pretty much everything else related to the service, most of them are user-written. You can’t just write any random program and make it edit Wiki - there’s an official Bot Approval Group that verifies the bots, determines if they’d be beneficial and, finally, grants them the needed access. A literal job interview for robots! 🤖 💼
Design by Marcin Kwiatkowski