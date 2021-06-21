Turn 10 animation

Full Animation for Microsoft. That is my best project so far, for sure.

It was pleasure to work with the team like TURN 10 who made the Forza Motorsport games.

The goal was to create World-class animation.

We are aiming to win awards with this website, and as such it will be essential that this animation supports the overall site quality, messaging and inventiveness.

The animation will appear on the website homepage: https://turn10studios.com/

Hope you like it :)