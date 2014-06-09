Stéphane Bucco

EP vinyl music cover photography
An Indie label asked to me to create an album cover for an indie band. I just lift my head up, all was here. I took my camera and shot this picture.
It's one of my favorite

Posted on Jun 9, 2014
