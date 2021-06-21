Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chathu Rashmini

Seat Reservation App for a theater

Seat Reservation App for a theater
Hi Dribbblers!

This is my very first shot :)
A seat reservation mobile app for theaters.
Check out the whole process of designing on béhance: https://www.behance.net/chathurashmini

Thanks ♥

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Chathu Rashmini

